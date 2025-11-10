THE WINNERS OF: THE 2025 AOTEAROA ALTERNATIVE AWARDS!

Written by on 11 November 2025

On Saturday 8 November, ten National Awards were presented to some of our favourite musicians and bands from across the motu, while also recognising each station’s best broadcasters, most dedicated volunteers, and favourite local songs of 2025.

Our 2025 AAA nominee list showcased a huge lineup of musicians — from solo artists to full bands and large collaborations — representing a diverse array of the best independent and alternative musical acts across Aotearoa!

The awards and their winners showcase the cultural creativity that is shared across our network’s airwaves, painting an amazing picture of our collective musical landscape.

So, without further ado, the Student Radio Network of Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with NZ On Air, is delighted to announce the winners for the following awards:

Te Tōtahi Toa
Favourite Single
Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ)		WINNER:
Dale Kerrigan – MORNINGTON PARK
Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu Roa
Favourite Album
Brought to you by APRA AMCOS Aotearoa		WINNER:
BIRDPARTY – BIRDPARTY
Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa
Favourite Solo Artist
Brought to you by Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air		WINNER:
Te Tohu Puoro o te reo Māori
Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori
Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho		WINNER:
Byllie-jean – Hinekoukou
Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu Poto
Favourite EP
Brought to you by Recorded Music NZ		WINNER:
PollyHill, Samara Alofa – Aquaries: Age Of Uranus
Te Kohinga Waiata Mariu
Favourite Compilation
Brought to you by Creative Sounds – The Stomach		WINNER:
Freddy Street Records – DJVA001: Dysfunctional Junkies Vol. 1
Te Rōpū Mariu
Favourite Group
Brought to you by The Tuning Fork & San Fran		WINNER:
MOKOMOKAI
Te Tohu Kōwhiringa Tangata
People’s Choice
Brought to you by Brew Union		WINNER:
mieke
He Tohu Kahurangi
Outstanding Achievement
Brought to you by NZ Music Commission | Te Reo Reka O Aotearoa		WINNER:
MusicHelps – Āwhina Puoro
Te Whiringa Toa 2025 ki a Te Pou Hononga
The SRN Top 10 of 2025
Brought to you by AudioCulture | Iwi Waiata		WINNER:
1. Crystal Chen – Kiss It Better

2. Ringlets – Street Massage
3. Cindy – Big Summer Blowout
4. Mokotron – WAEREA
5. SODA BOYZ – Enough
6. Pearly* – Superglue
7. Hail, Meteor! – Sweet
8. either eyether – opening night/welcome back
9. Fazerdaze – Cherry Pie
10. Fouler – Shortening

But, the fun didn’t stop there!

Each of the five stations that make up the SRN presented three Regional Awards.

Every SRN station is blessed with incredibly passionate and dedicated individuals who keep our lights on, the music playing, and our communities engaged. This network could not have had an award ceremony in the first place, without our amazing volunteers, who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring you hear great content, all day, every day. We are grateful for each and every one of you!

Congratulations to the Regional Award winners:

Te Tohu Kairangi ki a Radio Control
Outstanding Contribution to Radio Control
Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae

WINNER:
Mark Baldwin		He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Control
Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
at Radio Control
Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae

WINNER:
Max and Pippa – Sunday Mornings		Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a Radio Control
Radio Control’s Favourite Song of 2025
Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae

WINNER:
Synthetic Children – Smooch
Te Tohu Kairangi ki a 95bFM
Outstanding Contribution to 95bFM
Brought to you by McLeod’s Brewery

WINNER:
Paddy Fox		He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a 95bFM
Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
at 95bFM
Brought to you by Earjobs

WINNER:
Sofia Roger Williams
The Wire, Wednesday Drive Show, & Various Artists		Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a 95bFM
95bFM’s Favourite Song of 2025
Brought to you by Splendid Photo

WINNER:
PollyHill, Samara Alofa – HOME (MOKOTRON REMIX)
Te Tohu Kairangi ki a Radio Active
Outstanding Contribution to Radio Active
Brought to you by Splendid Photo

WINNER:
Prof EZ		He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Active
Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
at Radio Active
Brought to you by Live in WLG

WINNER:
The Jewel School		Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a Radio Active
Radio Active’s Favourite Song of 2025
Brought to you by Cuba Barbers

WINNER:
Star Time – Moto Moto
Te Tohu Kairangi ki a RDU
Outstanding Contribution to RDU
Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery

WINNER:
Greig Bainbridge		He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a RDU
Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
at RDU
Brought to you by C4 Coffee

WINNER:
Hannah Powell – Smoko		Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a RDU
RDU’s Favourite Song of 2025
Brought to you by Scotty’s HiFi

WINNER:
Phoebe Vic – It’s My Pleasure
Te Tohu Kairangi ki a Radio One
Outstanding Contribution to Radio One
Brought to you by The Bowling Club: Community Eatery

WINNER:
Maddy Barnes		He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a Radio One
Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
at Radio One
Brought to you by Auahi Ora

WINNER:
Assorted Hamish – Native Birds		Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a Radio One
Radio One’s Favourite Song of 2025
Brought to you by Te Korokoro o te Tūī

WINNER:
Keira Wallace – Lambs Aren’t Waking Yet

If you missed it live, you can still catch the stream at www.srn.nz

It will be available on-demand soon via the SRN YouTube channel: youtube.com/@studentradionetwork
Five student radio stations across the motu make up the SRN Student Radio Network, representing their local communities:

  • Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95bFM)
  • Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control 99.4FM)
  • Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM)
  • Ōtautahi Christchurch (RDU 98.5FM)
  • Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM)

These awards were brought to you with support from our Principal Sponsor, NZ On Air.
Much like the SRN, their mission is to help connect great NZ songs with NZ audiences on-air and online.

A “full ngā mihi” to all of our sponsors, content creators, volunteers, musicians, artists, and our supporters!

