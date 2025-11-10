THE WINNERS OF: THE 2025 AOTEAROA ALTERNATIVE AWARDS!

On Saturday 8 November, ten National Awards were presented to some of our favourite musicians and bands from across the motu, while also recognising each station’s best broadcasters, most dedicated volunteers, and favourite local songs of 2025.

Our 2025 AAA nominee list showcased a huge lineup of musicians — from solo artists to full bands and large collaborations — representing a diverse array of the best independent and alternative musical acts across Aotearoa!

The awards and their winners showcase the cultural creativity that is shared across our network’s airwaves, painting an amazing picture of our collective musical landscape.

So, without further ado, the Student Radio Network of Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with NZ On Air, is delighted to announce the winners for the following awards:

Te Tōtahi Toa

Favourite Single

Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) WINNER:

Dale Kerrigan – MORNINGTON PARK Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu Roa

Favourite Album

Brought to you by APRA AMCOS Aotearoa WINNER:

BIRDPARTY – BIRDPARTY Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa

Favourite Solo Artist

Brought to you by Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air WINNER:

MĀ Te Tohu Puoro o te reo Māori

Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori

Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho WINNER:

Byllie-jean – Hinekoukou Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu Poto

Favourite EP

Brought to you by Recorded Music NZ WINNER:

PollyHill, Samara Alofa – Aquaries: Age Of Uranus Te Kohinga Waiata Mariu

Favourite Compilation

Brought to you by Creative Sounds – The Stomach WINNER:

Freddy Street Records – DJVA001: Dysfunctional Junkies Vol. 1 Te Rōpū Mariu

Favourite Group

Brought to you by The Tuning Fork & San Fran WINNER:

MOKOMOKAI Te Tohu Kōwhiringa Tangata

People’s Choice

Brought to you by Brew Union WINNER:

mieke He Tohu Kahurangi

Outstanding Achievement

Brought to you by NZ Music Commission | Te Reo Reka O Aotearoa WINNER:

MusicHelps – Āwhina Puoro Te Whiringa Toa 2025 ki a Te Pou Hononga

The SRN Top 10 of 2025

Brought to you by AudioCulture | Iwi Waiata WINNER:

1. Crystal Chen – Kiss It Better



2. Ringlets – Street Massage

3. Cindy – Big Summer Blowout

4. Mokotron – WAEREA

5. SODA BOYZ – Enough

6. Pearly* – Superglue

7. Hail, Meteor! – Sweet

8. either eyether – opening night/welcome back

9. Fazerdaze – Cherry Pie

10. Fouler – Shortening

But, the fun didn’t stop there!

Each of the five stations that make up the SRN presented three Regional Awards.

Every SRN station is blessed with incredibly passionate and dedicated individuals who keep our lights on, the music playing, and our communities engaged. This network could not have had an award ceremony in the first place, without our amazing volunteers, who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring you hear great content, all day, every day. We are grateful for each and every one of you!

Congratulations to the Regional Award winners:

Te Tohu Kairangi ki a Radio Control

Outstanding Contribution to Radio Control

Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae



WINNER:

Mark Baldwin He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Control

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

at Radio Control

Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae



WINNER:

Max and Pippa – Sunday Mornings Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a Radio Control

Radio Control’s Favourite Song of 2025

Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae



WINNER:

Synthetic Children – Smooch Te Tohu Kairangi ki a 95bFM

Outstanding Contribution to 95bFM

Brought to you by McLeod’s Brewery



WINNER:

Paddy Fox He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a 95bFM

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

at 95bFM

Brought to you by Earjobs



WINNER:

Sofia Roger Williams

The Wire, Wednesday Drive Show, & Various Artists Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a 95bFM

95bFM’s Favourite Song of 2025

Brought to you by Splendid Photo



WINNER:

PollyHill, Samara Alofa – HOME (MOKOTRON REMIX) Te Tohu Kairangi ki a Radio Active

Outstanding Contribution to Radio Active

Brought to you by Splendid Photo



WINNER:

Prof EZ He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Active

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

at Radio Active

Brought to you by Live in WLG



WINNER:

The Jewel School Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a Radio Active

Radio Active’s Favourite Song of 2025

Brought to you by Cuba Barbers



WINNER:

Star Time – Moto Moto Te Tohu Kairangi ki a RDU

Outstanding Contribution to RDU

Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery



WINNER:

Greig Bainbridge He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a RDU

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

at RDU

Brought to you by C4 Coffee



WINNER:

Hannah Powell – Smoko Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a RDU

RDU’s Favourite Song of 2025

Brought to you by Scotty’s HiFi



WINNER:

Phoebe Vic – It’s My Pleasure Te Tohu Kairangi ki a Radio One

Outstanding Contribution to Radio One

Brought to you by The Bowling Club: Community Eatery



WINNER:

Maddy Barnes He Tohu Kahurangi o te Pāhotanga ki a Radio One

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

at Radio One

Brought to you by Auahi Ora



WINNER:

Assorted Hamish – Native Birds Te Waiata Mariu 2025 ki a Radio One

Radio One’s Favourite Song of 2025

Brought to you by Te Korokoro o te Tūī



WINNER:

Keira Wallace – Lambs Aren’t Waking Yet

If you missed it live, you can still catch the stream at www.srn.nz

It will be available on-demand soon via the SRN YouTube channel: youtube.com/@studentradionetwork

Five student radio stations across the motu make up the SRN Student Radio Network, representing their local communities:

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95bFM)

Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control 99.4FM)

Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM)

Ōtautahi Christchurch (RDU 98.5FM)

Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM)

These awards were brought to you with support from our Principal Sponsor, NZ On Air.

Much like the SRN, their mission is to help connect great NZ songs with NZ audiences on-air and online.

A “full ngā mihi” to all of our sponsors, content creators, volunteers, musicians, artists, and our supporters!