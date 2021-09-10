Alba Rose | Eve

Alba Rose emerges with her debut single ‘Eve’.

Dripping with soul, jazz and funk influences, ‘Eve’ is an exceptional offering from the Wellington-based singer. Shimmering keys, groovy bass and striking drums come together on the soundscape of ‘Eve’ to create a song brimming with character and energy.

‘Eve’ is an emotional track about accepting ones-self. On ‘Eve’ Alba Rose paints a picture of shedding the pressure of self-guilt and doubt, in favour of listening to your body and trusting yourself and the process of life.

Gaining recognition in the scene as the frontwomen for Wellington-based indie-pop group Corduroy, ‘Eve’ is the first solo offering from the talented singer. ‘Eve’ leans into more of a contemporary soul and jazz feel than some of Rose’s previous works, but still has upbeat energy perfect to groove to.

‘Eve’ is the first single from Alba Rose’s upcoming debut EP ‘First Light’, which is due for release in mid-November.

‘Eve’ is an exceptional debut offering from Alba Rose and marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the versatile artist.

Check out ‘Eve’ below.

