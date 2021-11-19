Alba Rose | Silhouette

Alba Rose soars on the stunning new EP ‘Silhouette’.

Formerly the lead singer of Wellington band Corduroy, ‘Silhouette’ is Rose’s first full body of work under her solo artistic identity.

Embodying elements of neo-soul, jazz and contemporary ‘Silhouette’ is a project of expression for Alba Rose. At four tracks long, ‘Silhouette’ sees Rose explore ideas of growth and moving forward.

Speaking on EP Rose explains, “Silhouette’ is used as a metaphor for perspective; for thinking of a time and place of life that once was, yet is now behind you. A previous time you can often only accept when there is light. There is always light in front of the dark, emphasising the importance to keep moving forward beyond the hard times and struggles we all feel in life”.

‘Silhouette’ is a laid-back and enjoyable listen. Rose’s serene vocals are the star of the show as she croons over warm and lively instrumentation. The production on the EP is dynamic and lays the perfect platform for Rose to put forth some incredible vocal displays.

‘Silhouette’ is an exceptional debut offering from Rose. Packed full of flair and creativity the EP is home to many a magical moment. Following the release of ‘Silhouette’ Rose plans to play a series of live shows including the ‘Le Currents’ and ‘Tora Bombora’ Festival with her full band.

‘Silhouette’ proves that Alba Rose is a name to pay attention to. You can take a listen to the EP below.