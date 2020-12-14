And$um & Laura Lee Lovely | 2020 Decknology Winners

The RDU 98.5FM Magnets Radio Awards is an awards programme that champions and gives recognition to our local broadcasters and musicians from Ōtautahi.

At the 2020 RDU 98.5FM Magnets Radio Awards held on Saturday 5th December at the Wunderbar Lyttleton where the winners were crowned for the Decknology, Round Up and Strange Attractor Awards

The Decknology Award for the best electronic or producer track awarded to And$um & Laura Lee Lovely (Patience), the Round Up Award for the best band or solo tune was awarded to The Tacks (Merivale), and the Strange Attractor given to an act that has attracted our communities attention and deserves to be amplified further, awarded to Internet Death (FUUCCKK).

Round Up 2020 – And$um & Laura Lee Lovely

The collaboration by Ōtautahi artists, And$um & Laura Lee Lovely took home the title for the 2020 Decknology Award with their track, Patience. The duo performed the track live at the 2020 Magnets Awards.

Patience was the first collaboration between Laura Lee Lovely and And$um, the duo met at the 2019 Magnets Awards. The opening track of And$um’s debut album, And$um Vol.1. The track is a dynamic and exciting piece of alternative hip-hop by two incredible local artists.

And$um & Laura Lee Lovely performing at the 2020 Magnets Awards

Patience was recorded at both Laura Lee Lovely and And$um’s home studios. For Laura, the song was an opportunity to explore a different genre & style of vocals that she’d been wanting to do for a while.

Patience blends the lines of electronic production and hip-hop, with the track being about celebrating the accomplishments of each artist.

Prior to the Magnets, Sam and Laura joined Andrew in the studio on Wednesday Drive to chat about the track and what they’ve been up to.

More about the artists

And$um

Hailing from the sleepy port town of Lyttelton, And$um is an explosive young hip-hop artist beginning to carve out a real identity. 2020 has been a big step forward for the Christchurch artist. A regular member of Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, And$um is beginning to carve out a real identity. Blending elements of hip-hop, rap and R&B And$um has an evolving sound that refuses to be placed in a box.

Where to find And$um?

Laura Lee Lovely

Breaking out of the box with her own brand of music made for dreamers, Laura Lee Lovely has created some of the most expansive and unique synth-driven pop to come out of New Zealand. Her songs are dreamy and atmospheric with rich, multi-layered vocals dripping from the surfaces.

Since releasing her debut EP, Eden in 2017, the underground artist and singer has been collaborating with local artists, as well as working on her follow up album due, 2021.

Where to find Laura?