And$um | Lies

Written by on 3 September 2021

And$um returns with the upbeat track ‘Lies’.

‘Lies’ follows the release of his last single ‘Ride The Wave’, which landed him on the cover of Spotify’s +64 playlist. ‘Lies’ is a soulful track loaded wth funk. Self-produced by And$um, with additional Saxophone by Jimmy Rainey, ‘Lies’ continues the Christchurch artists streak of up-beat jazzy releases.

Speaking on ‘Lies’ And$um explains, “I wanted to create a track that was upbeat and carefree. A lot of my music is quite introspective, so I wanted to switch it up a bit and not get so bogged down in the smaller details.”

Packed full of jazzy undertones, ‘Lies’ is a track brimming with personality and flavour.

You can check it out below.

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.

Tagged as
Author

The Team

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

You may also like
0

Idvors Most Infamous | Making It

4 September 2021

0

Imperial April | Everything Is Okay

4 September 2021

0

Kamandi | Sinking But Upwards

3 September 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Te Ahi Top 10 | Saint Peter’s Thursday

Thumbnail
Previous post

Mild Orange | This Kinda Day

Thumbnail
[There are no radio stations in the database]