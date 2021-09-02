And$um | Lies

And$um returns with the upbeat track ‘Lies’.

‘Lies’ follows the release of his last single ‘Ride The Wave’, which landed him on the cover of Spotify’s +64 playlist. ‘Lies’ is a soulful track loaded wth funk. Self-produced by And$um, with additional Saxophone by Jimmy Rainey, ‘Lies’ continues the Christchurch artists streak of up-beat jazzy releases.

Speaking on ‘Lies’ And$um explains, “I wanted to create a track that was upbeat and carefree. A lot of my music is quite introspective, so I wanted to switch it up a bit and not get so bogged down in the smaller details.”

Packed full of jazzy undertones, ‘Lies’ is a track brimming with personality and flavour.

You can check it out below.

