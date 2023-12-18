Artist Chats | Rhythm & Alps 2023/24

Artist Chats is a new series on RDU’s Burnt Breakfast that highlights some of the amazing artists performing at this year’s Rhythm & Alps festival at Cardrona Valley.

Check out the series below and keep an eye out for regular updates as more interviews get added!

Kaylee Bell

The very first guest for this year’s series is the up-and-coming country music singer, Kaylee Bell!

An unexpected but exciting addition to the RnA 2023 lineup, Kaylee joined the Burnt Breakfast Show to talk about her recent activities, some of her 2023 music, and what we should be expecting from her RnA live performance.

Synthony

To continue building the excitement for Rhythm & Alps 2023, Liam from Burnt Breakfast talked to DJ Dick Johnson, the Musical Director of Synthony. A music act like no other, Synthony is the breathtaking result of a collision between iconic electronic dance anthems, a live orchestra, DJ’s, vocalists, and visuals.

Rumour has it that Synthony has the coveted midnight slot, and will be bringing in the new year with 8 singers, a 28-piece orchestra, and the largest fireworks display in the South Island. DJ Dick Johnson spills the tea on what audiences should be expecting, and whether the rumours are true:

Like the sound of this year’s festival? Get your tickets here!

SACHI

Aotearoa’s favourite bleach-blonde duo, SACHI, dialed into Burnt Breakfast to tease their upcoming Rhythm & Alps performance!

Known for their high-energy presence, SACHI talk about the year they’ve had, what’s different about their new work, and what audiences should be expecting from their RnA performance:

Airwolf Paradise & Torren Foot

