Artist Chats | Rhythm & Alps 2023

Written by on 21 August 2023

Artist Chats is a new series on RDU’s Burnt Breakfast that highlights some of the amazing artists performing at this year’s Rhythm & Alps festival at Cardrona Valley.

Check out the series below and keep an eye out for regular updates as more interviews get added!

Kaylee Bell

The very first guest for this year’s series is the up-and-coming country music singer, Kaylee Bell!

An unexpected but exciting addition to the RnA 2023 lineup, Kaylee joined the Burnt Breakfast Show to talk about her recent activities, some of her 2023 music, and what we should be expecting from her RnA live performance.


Like the sound of this year’s festival? Get your tickets at: https://rhythmandalps.co.nz/
Reader's opinions

