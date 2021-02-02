Bear Trap | Te Ahi Top 10

Written by on 2 February 2021

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Bear Trap with their track ‘Bad Boys’

Local Christchurch garage/punk band, Bear Trap is a low-fi three-piece made up of friends Blair Galvin, Ryan Gibbons and Mitch Barnard. They make no attempt to over embellish, stylistically unencumbered by clutter. Not shying from either social issues or self-deprecating humour the band manages to turn the variable subject matter into catchy-as-hell chantable lyrics.

Bad Boys is a song all about the things I didn’t get to do as a teenager

Mitch

Their recently released self-titled EP is available now on Spotify and Band Camp, via Dust Up! Records

