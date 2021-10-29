Blue River Baby | Green Cones

Blue River Baby drop the dub-infused new single ‘Green Cones’.

Based in Poneke, Blue River Baby are a six-piece group with a distinctive reggae-dub-inspired sound.

Their latest single ‘Green Cones’ is a laidback jam perfect for a Summers day. ‘Green Cones’ is the second single from their upcoming sophomore album, due for release in 2022. ‘Green Cones’ sees the band offering up a funk-filled anthem.

‘Green Cones’ features an array of smokey instrumentation. The song incorporates a tantalising brass section alongside punchy drums to create a track exploding with energy. The vocal delivery on ‘Green Cones’ is infectious, with the song sure to be a favourite on the big stage.

Blue River Babys upcoming album was produced by Toby Lloyd (Shapeshifter, Hollie Smith, Rob Ruha) and mastered by Chris Chetland at Kog Studios.

‘Green Cones’ continues the bands electrifying run following their 2019 album which hit #8 on the NZ Official Music Album chart, a national tour and a slew of festival slots.

Take a listen to ‘Green Cones’ below.

