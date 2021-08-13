Carb On Carb | Be My Mirror

Tāmaki-based duo Carb on Carb have released their energetic new single, ‘Be My Mirror’.

‘Be My Mirror’ is an ode to the carefree and joyous moments that we hold dear. The track evokes a warm sense of nostalgia, reminiscing on the simpler times of days gone by.

The instrumentation on ‘Be My Mirror’ is rapid and exciting. ‘Be My Mirror’ was initially recorded at a much slower tempo leading to a darker feel, the band explain that during the final mix, ‘Be My Mirror’ was sped up to evoke a more positive outlook.

Accompanying the release of the single is a video shot on film by musician and director Ezra Simons. The video follows the pair as they revisit meaningful locations across Aotearoa that helped inspire the song. Speaking on the filming journey band member James Stuteley (drums) says, ”from the start, we had decided this video should be fun to make because our best videos from the past were also fun to make. I think that really shows in the finished product.”

‘Be My Mirror’ was recorded by Harry Lilley at The Stomach in Palmerston North and follows the Carb on Carb’s recent nationwide tour. The tour saw the band returning to the road for the first time in a while. Stuteley explains, “It was a classic example of being away from something for a while and coming back to it and being like ‘Oh yeah, I remember why I got into this in the first place’. It was also so nice to connect with fans again, and know that people are still very here for it.”

‘Be My Mirror’ is another fantastic addition to Carb on Carb’s discography.

