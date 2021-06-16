Chris RL | Still

Chris RL drops the sobering new single ‘STILL’.

Tāmaki Makaurau based Chris RL has been making noise with a steady rollout of music. His latest single ‘STILL’, taken from his recent EP with the same name, is an introspective and humbling release for the artist.

Enlisting MC SSU, the two share a series of thoughtful bars over top of a beautiful piece of production provided by GHOS. ‘STILL’ sees Chris RL flexing his pen game with ease, painting a picture of his day-to-day over fluttering keys and rattling percussion. ‘STILL’ is a track filled with emotion and delivered with poise. Both Chris Rl and SSU have stories to tell, and both have the penmanship to share these stories effortlessly.

‘STILL’ is taken from Chris RL’s recent four-track EP with the same name. The EP is an exceptional offering of hip-hop and combines Chris RL’s immense storytelling capability with jazzy lo-fi-esque production.

You can check out ‘STILL’ below.

As well as the full EP.

