Curator Hit Picks | Week of 14th June

Hannah: HUMMUCIDE – Park

HUMMUCIDE release their second single ‘Park’. This track is the second single to feature on their upcoming EP ‘Decypher’, which is to be released in August this year.

Lewis: THE FUZZY ROBES – Psalm 25

I’m not a fan of organised religion, especially in music, since I feel like it makes the whole thing a cheesy gimmick (with Chance the Rapper being the only exception). We don’t know a whole lot about The Robes, since they’re shrouded in mystery, but I like this stuff enough to ignore the pervasive iconography and tap my foot instead.

Becca: CINTHIE – Offenbach Anthem

A couple of years ago our pals at Heads Together brought this female DJ to lil old CHC (back when Casa Publica threw raves) and she has been my biggest inspiration in music to date. Every tune is gold and this one is no different. Released on label “Shall Not Fade”, this house banger by Berlin-based, Cinthie will have you dreaming you’re there too.

Leila: CRONE – Crush

I saw this Wellington Duo at the darkroom a couple of years back. The raw and darker elements of their style really captivated me. Crone has just released their 3rd EP called “Second Skin”. I highly suggest you check it out.

<a href="https://c-r-o-n-e.bandcamp.com/album/second-skin">second skin by crone</a>



