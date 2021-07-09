Curator Hit Picks | Week Of 28th June

Becca: Mala – Anti War Dub

It’s a great day when you find out Mala has re-released and remastered his classic 2006 dubstep banger, Anti War Dub to digital platforms and for purchase! Straight into rekordbox! Expect to hear this out so much more. 

Hannah: Reb Fountain – Beastie

NZ artist Reb Fountain has announced her upcoming album IRIS, celebrating the announcement with new single ‘Beastie’.

‘Beastie’ is the second single off the upcoming record, self-described as an absolute “banger”. ‘Beastie’ is all about being who you want to be.

Leila: Dillastrate – Scorch (feat. Luis

My hit pick this week is scorch by Dillastrate and Luis. A smooth soulful instrumental paired with Lui’s uncanny rap ability makes for the perfect chill track.  

Lewis: Hobo Johnson – I Want You Back

As RDU’s resident campaigner for the Cultural Acceptance of Hobo Johnson Movement, there’s something I find genuinely charming from this scruffy young weirdo making what many have described as ‘Incelcore’. This stance has led to long, drunken arguments with friends, as I rant about how “Peach Scone” wasn’t actually as cringe-inducing as everyone thinks it is. Does this mean I have bad taste? That’s subjective. At any rate, his new album isn’t too bad.

