Curator Picks | Week of 12th July

Becca: Headland – Crux

Crux is sick, there are not many other ways to describe it. Released on 1985’s compilation “Atlas /1”, alongside some of the world’s biggest producers, Headland’s Crux stands apart from the crowd.

<a href="https://1985-music.bandcamp.com/album/atlas-1">Atlas / 1 by Various Artists</a>

Hannah: The Shelves – Atrocious

Poneke band The Shelves release the new track ‘Atrocious’. Known locally for their dorm-core noise, the four are back at it with their “British/Italian rock/punk boy” sound.

My track of the week is none other than Sherpa by Tim Reaper & Comfort Zone. I’ve been a fan of Tim Reaper for a while. So, his newest release being this good comes as no surprise.

<a href="https://banoffeepiesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/banoffee-pies-white-label-series-01">Banoffee Pies White Label Series 01 by Tim Reaper & Comfort Zone</a>

Lewis: Incredible Yacht Control – I Was Alive

Bret Vogel was originally of Portland, but he’s in Auckland now, so we’ve co-opted him and his budget alternative sound. He has an impressive CV, formerly of Crosstide fame and fortune, and apparently had a hand in the creation of the Mint Chicks. Seriously, look into this guy, he’s got some patrician history under his belt.

