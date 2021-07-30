Curator Picks | Week of 19th July

Written by on 30 July 2021

Each week our curators put together a list of new songs to be featured on RDU.

Check out their picks below.

Becca: Fat Freddy’s Drop – Shady

What is it about soothing horns, funky synths and Dallas Tamaira’s soulful voice?! The latest from FFD checks all the boxes, and gets me excited for not only their upcoming summer tour, but summer in general!

Hannah: Arjuna Oakes & Serebii – Even When You’re Gone

Poneke based artists Arjuna Oakes and Serebii have teamed up to bless us with laid-back indie track ‘Even When You’re Gone’. Think road trips, patchouli and infinite sun. 

Leila: Keepsakes – I Breathe Slow and Watch With Gusto 

My hit pick this week is “I Breathe Slow and Watch With Gusto” by Keepsakes. I love techno on the harder spectrum and Keepsakes is on the cutting edge of that sound. Check out his label HAVEN for all your techno needs. 

Lewis: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

There isn’t much of a faffy preamble I can give this absolute bop of a track. It’s got that French-disco-inspired beat, thinly-veiled double entendres and an incredibly easy chorus to vibe with. All boxes are ticked, all feet are kicked, all muffins are buttered. Rad.

