Curator Picks | Week of 26th July

Becca: Chaos In The CBD – Brainstorm

If you haven’t listened to this tune yet, you’re missing out on some of the best, well-produced house music known to man. I know it sounds like I’m being dramatic but I just love this tune so much. Get ready for it to be in every set of mine for the next three months…

Hannah: Bad For Education – Stupid Feelings

Auckland alt-rock artists Bad for Education release new album ‘Eyes on the Sky’. Self-described as having a surf-punk sound, catch Bad for Education playing at The Wine Cellar on August 6th.

Leila: LCY – Shhh

My hit pick of the week is Shhh by Bristol producer LCY. I’ve been following her artistic journey for a few years now. Her production offers a unique taste on leftfield bass music. Her Fabric tower bridge set might be one of the better sets I’ve heard. Make sure to check out her label SZNS7N on Bandcamp.

There have been others, some of them in this little group of curators even, who’ve written about Annemarie Duff, Christchurch-based DIY bedroom pop prodigy formerly of Melbourne-based band Miniatures and prior solo project Mmdelai, much better than I have. Hell, they could probably summarise this rather interesting and unconventional shoe gaze track more eloquently other than summing it up with a “good choon” recommendation. I really can’t do it justice. It’s something special.

