Curator Picks | Week Of 5th July

Each week our curators put together a list of new songs to be featured on RDU. We’ve taken their hit pick and compiled them into one action-packed playlist.

Check out their picks below.

Hannah: Lunar Intruder – Outerworlds

Otautahi band Lunar Intruder have released their second EP ‘Outerworlds’. Described as an interplanetary collection of songs, ‘Outerworlds’ shows just how far their sound has come. Self-described as an EP that encapsulates the sound they’ve been searching for since the start, their new alt psychedelic direction is one to keep an eye on this year.

My track this week is a collaboration by Kiwi musician’s Christopher El Truento & Tom Scott. I’ve been following Christopher for a bit now and Tom Scott is a bit of a legend as we all know. His witty spoken word adds a bit of tongue and cheek to the otherwise smooth instrumental. Covering topics such as long blacks and Auckland’s inflated housing market.

Check out the rest of the tape here:

Lewis: DEB5000 – Termite Queen

If I have a daughter, I hope that one day she’ll either join or start a Riot Grrrl group. I want them to have that incendiary wit, that motivation to kick dudes in the nuts when they try and neg them. It’s a mindset I think we need more of, and this quartet from Tāmaki Makaurau is one of the more recent gals with happenin’ ‘tude that’ve been cropping up in the last year or so. Kick out the jams, motherfuckers!

Becca: Azure – Method

Otautahi is blessed with some dope Producers, and Liam Murray aka Azure is certainly one of them. Usually producing 4/4 delights, he drops the Champion/Method EP filled with Dubstep 140 madness. Method is a tune every local 140 catalogue needs, don’t miss out.

