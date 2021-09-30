DarkSpace | A Fundraiser to Help Fill the Void
Written by The Team on 1 October 2021
We love to support local venues. During these COVID affected times, some of our favourite local spots have been doing it tough. In light of this, the incredible Violet French has curated a fundraiser compilation of over 20 songs from a collection of amazing artists, with all proceeds split 50/50 between Darkroom and Space Academy.
You can purchase the compilation tape via Bandcamp below.
