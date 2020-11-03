Decknology | 2020 Finalists

We are so excited to announce the finalists for the 2020 Decknology Award at the RDU 98.5FM Magnets Radio Awards; an awards programme that champions and gives recognition to our local broadcasters and musicians from Ōtautahi.

In 2019, the Magnet Radio Awards introduced the integration of its long-standing Decknology and Round Up competitions into the awards programme. The Decknology Award is awarded for the best electronic or producer track!

2020 Finalists

Akcept – Exhaust

And$um feat. Laura Lee Lovely – Patience

Ferby – Not Barbie

GETSET – Killer Robots

Headland – Waiting

Internet Death – FUCCKK

Jaga – Inter Alios

Monika – Oh No Pogo

Texture – Saturn in The 1st

Toyota – Acid Haus Music

Ultraviolet – U

Zane 2000 – Time Just Is

Voting closes Sunday, 29th December at 5pm. The winners will be crowned at the 2020 Magnets Awards held on Saturday, 5th December at the weird and wonderful Wunderbar Lyttleton.

The Magnets is a celebration of Ōtautahi music, it’s people and it’s industry.