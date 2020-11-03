Decknology | 2020 Finalists
Written by The Team on 4 November 2020
We are so excited to announce the finalists for the 2020 Decknology Award at the RDU 98.5FM Magnets Radio Awards; an awards programme that champions and gives recognition to our local broadcasters and musicians from Ōtautahi.
In 2019, the Magnet Radio Awards introduced the integration of its long-standing Decknology and Round Up competitions into the awards programme. The Decknology Award is awarded for the best electronic or producer track!
2020 Finalists
Akcept – Exhaust
And$um feat. Laura Lee Lovely – Patience
Ferby – Not Barbie
GETSET – Killer Robots
Headland – Waiting
Internet Death – FUCCKK
Jaga – Inter Alios
Monika – Oh No Pogo
Texture – Saturn in The 1st
Toyota – Acid Haus Music
Ultraviolet – U
Zane 2000 – Time Just Is
Voting closes Sunday, 29th December at 5pm. The winners will be crowned at the 2020 Magnets Awards held on Saturday, 5th December at the weird and wonderful Wunderbar Lyttleton.
The Magnets is a celebration of Ōtautahi music, it’s people and it’s industry.