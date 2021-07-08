Dillastrate | Scorch

Dillastrate team up with LUIS to drop the effortlessly smooth new single, ‘Scorch’.

Over the last few years, Dillastrate has established themselves in the Christchurch scene with their blend of soul, funk and hip-hop elements. On their new single ‘Scorch’, the duo enlists local MC LUIS.

LUIS first came to the duo’s attention after seeing him perform at local Christchurch restaurant Smokey T’s. The collaboration comes after Luis initially joined the band on a series of shows across the country.

‘Scorch’ sees Dillastrate making use of their signature laid-back sound while LUIS provides a series of slick rhymes. Overtop of minimalist and jazz-inspired production, LUIS’s bars are served up alongside a catchy hook to create a track with plenty of ear-worm potential.

‘Scorch’ is the second single released from Dillastrate ahead of their forthcoming EP NARRATIVE, due August 13th.

You can check out the video below.

As well as the track.

