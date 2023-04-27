The Ōtautahi Sound System Documentary – Live Now!

Written by on 27 April 2023

Sound Systems have played a pivotal role in the development of music globally. From hip-hop to punk rock to electronic music – rave to jungle to grime to garage. The impact on musicians, Dj’s and punters right here in Ōtautahi has been felt for decades and has furthered the development of music in our city, powered by hard work, passion and innovation.

This short documentary explores the experience and message behind Ōtautahi Sound System culture. It is an exploration of the people, sound system construction, the culture and the history. From the role of the sound system operator, to the variety of experiences on the dance floor

