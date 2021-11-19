Echo Train Records | Azure

Echo Train Records return with the new ‘Waterfalls EP’, courtesy of Azure.

‘Waterfalls EP’ is the first extended play release from the Christchurch based label. At Four tracks long Azure creates a tapestry of electronic influences as he explores a myriad of genres.

The EP opens with the eerie two-step garage track ‘Bowen’ before moving into the broken-beat inspired ‘Trident Creek’. On ‘Trident Creek’ Azure’s signature percussive elements are on full display as he crafts a dynamic song packed full of originality and flair.

‘The Chasm’ delves into the realm of breakbeat as Azure puts forth a floor shattering rhythm with haunting samples to create an eerie and captivating track. The final song on the EP is a collaboration with local producer Flandiz, ‘Hidden Falls’. On ‘Hidden Falls’, squelchy acid lines combine with a driving garage beat and monstrous sub hits to deliver a groove destined for the dancefloor.

Each of the tracks on ‘Waterfalls EP’ is named after waterfalls in Aotearoa. They came to fruition after Azure travelled the South Island and saw the wonder that waterfalls offer. A staple of the Ōtautahi electronic scene, Azure has built a name for himself with his unique blends of dance music. Azure is also a part of the duo 2XM who have seen worldwide recognition for their productions on labels such as Sloth Boogie, Café del Mar, Dansu Discs, Bolting Bits, Of Leisure, Eton Messy and many more.

‘Waterfalls EP’ is the sixth release from Echo Train Records and is another incredible offering of unique electronic music.

You can support the release via Bandcamp below.