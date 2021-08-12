Echo Train Records | Elphee

Christchurch based label Echo Train Records share their fifth release, courtesy of Elphee.

Elphee is an Ōtautahi based DJ and producer with strong roots in UK garage, techno, hardcore and breakbeat. Elphee’s music incorporates his classic rave DNA as he looks to create songs reminiscent of late nights lost to the dance floor. The co-host of the weekly Fostercare Radio show on RDU 98.5FM, Elphee has made a name across Aotearoa with his signature rave-ready releases.

Elphee’s release consists of two tracks, ‘Coil Smoker’ and ‘Space Lanes’. The opening song, ‘Coil Smoker’ starts with crashing drums as the ethereal soundscape of dreamy pads and distant vocals begin to develop. The song gradually builds tension before launching you headfirst into an explosive drop fueled by a distorted baseline.

‘Space Lanes’ has an intergalactic feeling to it, as the percussive sub-bass is complemented by dancing and mysterious synths. The haunting vocal chops combined with the pulsating melodies add a sense of wonder as the track guides you on a sonic journey.

The songs boast a dark and brooding palette of sounds while featuring distinctive dance-floor energy that will keep you moving.

Echo Train Records once again present two exceptional electronic tracks, adding to their high-quality discography.

You can check out the two tracks below.