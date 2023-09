With the 2023 General Election coming up frighteningly soon, RDU’s Burnt Breakfast put the call out to any candidates in local electorates who’d like some airtime.

Candidates from the Christchurch Central, Christchurch East, Banks Peninsula, Wigram, & Ilam electorates are all coming to pitch their visions for their electorates and the city, and tell us why we should consider voting for them (and their party).

Electorates: