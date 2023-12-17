It’s fair to say that the Electric Avenue Music Festival is one of the bigger days on the Ōtautahi calendar, and 2024’s Electric Ave certainly isn’t any different!

Since being announced, the excitement and anticipation around Electric Avenue Music Festival 2024 has only grown and grown. Every little morsel of information that gets released we gladly eat up, while dreaming up perfect festival scenarios.

2023’s Electric Ave saw some upgrades to the festival, including a new stage in a giant hangar, and massive expansion to the overall layout of the festival.

And don’t you worry! These upgrades are here to stay, with 2024 promising to be a continuation of the innovation seen year after year!

New to this year’s festival is the Club House, a cave-esque set up with smoke, lasers, and sick beats. (hint hint, if you wanna see some RDU talent, this is the place to find them!)

Yet again, the lineup is impeccable! I don’t know who the magical fairies behind the scenes are who manage to book these acts, but wow. They do a VERY good job!

Headlining this year are The Chemical Brothers. Yes, THOSE Chemical Brothers.

Alongside them is a heavy, heavy list. Which includes Six 60, Shapeshifter, L.A.B, Hybrid Minds, Lime Cordiale, and Synthony, just to name a few!

Electric Avenue Music Festival is quickly becoming one of the biggest jewels in the Ōtautahi crown!

A busy, fun, dance-filled day spent at Hagley Park, in the peak of summer is hard to resist… and that’s how it should be!

Avoid the FOMO and get your ticket now – they’re selling fast!

https://electricavenuefestival.co.nz/