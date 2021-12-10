Erny Belle | Hell Hole

Erny Belle releases the stirring new single, ‘Hell Hole’.

Tāmaki Makaurau artist Erny Belle returns with her sophomore single ‘Hell Hole’. Taken from her forthcoming album, ‘Venus Is Home’, ‘Hell Hole’ is a gripping song exploring identity. Overtop of melancholic instrumentation Belle delivers a captivating performance. The production on ‘Hell Hole’ has a distinctive twang setting the perfect platform for Belle’s smoky vocals to take centre stage.

‘Hell Hole’ is a song that explores a sense of belonging. Speaking on the track Belle explains, “‘Hell Hole’ reflects on my identity as an urban Maori living in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. The Hell Hole is a place I feel I don’t belong to but chose to return to.”

Erny Belle’s reserved vocal delivery is enthralling. With a sense of poise, Belle puts forth an incredibly unique vocal display. ‘Hell Hole’ follows the release of Belle’s first single ‘Burning Heaven and is another example of her songwriting prowess.

Accompanying the single is a striking music video seeing Erny Belle take on the role of a wrangler.

‘Hell Hole’ is an exemplary release from Erny Belle and firmly cements her status as one to pay attention to.

Take a listen to ‘Hell Hole’ below.

And check out the music video.

