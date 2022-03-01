FLARE Ōtautahi Street Art Festival
Written by Breakfast on 1 March 2022
Announcing the premiere of FLARE – our Annual Street Art Festival in Ōtautahi.Street Artists from across NZ converge on our inner city to unleash their creativity on our major walls & spaces.
We have 7 Headlining Artists including:-Elliot Francis Stewart
-Ikarus DTR
-Kell Sunshine
-Kophie aka Meep
-Koryu
-SwiftMantis
-Wongi
From 2nd – 12th March there will be a collection of events, activations, and installations.Check out www.flare.nz/programme to see the full schedule!Filled with Live Graffiti Painting, Artists Panel Discussions, Pop-Up Gallery, Projections by Fiksate, and FREE Street Art Walking Tours by Watch This Space!
Want to get involved? Click the link below
https://flare.nz/get-involved
FLARE Festival will still go ahead under Traffic Light Framework, Under Red, Orange, and Green. Following COVID-19 Protection Guidelines. See less