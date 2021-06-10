Flex Webster | Heaven Bound

Christchurch DJ and Producer Flex Webster gets funky on his new single ‘Heaven Bound’, featuring Ed Zucollo.

The lead single from his recently released EP, ‘Heaven Bound’ is a captivating release from Flex Webster. Featuring a House-like groove, ‘Heaven Bound’ is a smooth and upbeat track full of flavour.

‘Heaven Bound’ was not a straightforward release for Webster, who explains it initially started as a bootleg remix of a Sharon Jones release. “Heaven Bound actually started as a bootleg remix of a Sharon Jones track” Webster explains. “It came out so well that I wanted to release it, but the problem is, I would never have gotten permission. So, I decided to break it down and create an instrumental version. The key elements were the funky guitar line which I had played by a session musician, and the vocals which Ed Zuccollo replaced with his Moog Synthesiser wizardry.”

The ‘Heaven Bound EP’ comes two years from Webster’s last project ‘Changes’, and features a broad range of electronica. With a mix of influences and styles, the EP is an excellent offering from Webster.

You can check out ‘Heaven Bound’ below.

As well as the full EP.

