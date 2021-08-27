French For Rabbits | Ouija Board

New Zealand dream pop-folk group French For Rabbits have released their new single, ‘Ouija Board’. Taken from their upcoming album ‘The Overflow’, ‘Ouija Board’ is an endearing song about building up from rock bottom.

The production on ‘Ouija Board’ is enthralling. Glistening harmonies, jagged guitar and majestic organs make up the soundscape of ‘Ouija Board’, creating the perfect canvas for lead singer Brooke Singer. Singer’s crooning vocals delicately intertwine with the striking production to create a song that is nothing short of magical.

‘Ouija Board’ was produced by Brooke Singer & Jol Mulholland and recorded by Jol Mulholland at the LAB. ‘Ouija Board’ pokes fun at hitting rock bottom in a darkly humorous way with lyrics like, “there is nowhere else to go from here but up!”.

Alongside the single is an exceptional music video by some of New Zealand’s most creative filmmakers. Misma Andrews, Martin Sagadin and Ezra Simons all have a part to play in creating the eerily charming visual. Shot on 16mm film, the video stars melancholic and mysterious masks by Oamaru artist Donna Demente.

‘Ouija Board’ is set to be included on the band’s upcoming third album ‘The Overflow’, which was written and recorded mostly in 2020 in Wellington. Speaking on the album Singer says, “the creation of our third album was very creatively freeing and intuitive. I really love what we’ve made. It’s my favourite record of ours. I think we found a middle ground between the complexity and nuance we love, and some more immediately accessible, big honest feelings.”

‘Ouija Board’ is another exceptional offering from French For Rabbits.

You can check out the song below.

As well as the music video.

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.