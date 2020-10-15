Friend Ship | The Phoenix Foundation

The Phoenix Foundation’s brand new album ‘Friend Ship’ is out today, ahead of their nationwide tour this November. Friend Ship is the bands their first album release in five years. To celebrate we are giving away 5 copies next week on RDU 98.5FM. Tune in and text in to be in to win!

Earlier in the week, they released a brilliant music video for ‘Decision Dollars’, The video was directed, shot, and edited by Bryson Rooney and features Phoenix Foundation member Lukasz Buda playing a lonely, middle-aged man who finds joy in the uplifting chorus of a classic power ballad. Check it out!

Tickets for The Phoenix Foundation’s NZ tour are on sale now! The band will be playing the Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 12 November.