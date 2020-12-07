GETSET | Behind the Airwaves

Andy GETSET is the host of The Friday Fix Up, 2pm – 4pm, Fridays on RDU 98.5FM. The Friday Fix up is the light at the end of the tunnel. When you have been grinding all week and just need that little boost to pick you up for the after-work beers and the weekend ahead. With a host of songs that will make you want to dance, GETSET has got you covered!

How did you first connect with RDU 98.5FM?

I got involved with RDU 98.5FM back when I was studying at MAINZ in 2014, I jumped on board with the Supafly Show, Thursdays 8 – 9.30pm, fortnightly before jumping over to spin some tunes weekly on The Friday Fix Up.

What’s the best way to spend a weekend in Christchurch?

Start by tuning into the Friday Fix Up at 2pm on the Friday, then head to Dux Central for a couple of post work beers before making tracks to Flux or Hide for a dance. Saturday head to the beach, eat a bunch of food, explore the city and region. Head a show, or bar, or club later on and dance the night away. Sunday is for recovery.

What’s your favourite story about RDU 98.5FM?

I don’t think I’m allowed to tell those stories….

Your favourite other RDU 98.5FM show and why?

Supafly of course. It was the first show I ever got after being handed the rein’s back in 2015. Its always got great tunes. I love me some of that funk.

What’s your favourite restaurant/bar in Christchurch and why?

I don’t play favourites but Alfred is definitely a must. Such a unique menu, full of awesome kai, all locally sourced and foraged with great beer and wine pairings.

What does RDU 98.5FM mean to you?

RDU is like a second home for me. It has been a huge part of my musical journey from the start.

Favourite gig you’ve ever been to in Christchurch and why?

Like I’ve already said I don’t like to play favourites when we are in a city that’s filled with so many awesome nights out with great tunes. However… one of the most memorable gigs was the first Morning People at Hide, nothing quite like getting up early to go rave before work.

Best venue in Christchurch and why?

I really enjoy the open air and space you get at Flux! Great times to be had in the Boxed Quarter.

What’s the best thing about living in Christchurch and why?

The amount of incredible talent this city has to offer is actually ridiculous. Oh and we can snowboard and surf in the same day!

What song lyric would you have engraved on your gravestone?

“I paid the cost to be boss” – James Brown

What did you have for breakfast?

Scrambled eggs and sautéed mushrooms.

Want to catch GETSET live THIS WEEK! Get ready, get set, for the second instalment of some cheeky morning mayhem, at this months Morning People at Hide! Remix your working week and get amongst those good morning vibes on one of the most-high energy dancefloors you will find. From 6.30am – 8.00am, this Thursday!

You can catch Andy every weekly on RDU, getting ya through to your weekend on The Friday Fix Up. Big grooves for ya Friday afternoon. Nothing Fancy. 2 – 4pm on RDU 98.5FM.