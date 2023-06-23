Go Live Festival is back for 2023!

It’s that time of year again. Winter has us in her firm, icy grasp and is refusing to let go. Thankfully, Go Live Festival is almost here! So, prepare to be blasted with musical performances hot enough to melt away even the most stubborn winter blues.



We chatted with Christchurch City Council Events Producer Marc Royal to find out what’s going down this time round at Go Live Festival.







So Marc, tell us about this year’s Go Live Festival. What can people expect to find at the event in 2023?



Go Live is back for its third year at the Christchurch Town Hall. The festival is a celebration and showcase of Ōtautahi artists with a diverse range of music on offer. The festival will have four different stages all running simultaneously throughout the Town Hall complex with over 3 hours of live music, for a really cost effective ticket price of only $20 plus booking fee.



Sounds like you get a lot of bang for your buck musically, as well as an opportunity to experience the Town Hall in a unique way. Speaking of, what unique offerings are there at this year’s festival?



This year we have a very special ex-pat Ōtautahi artist Tiki Taane headlining the festival, performing on the Gold Stage in the James Hay. Go Live Festival is not just about showcasing new talent but also acknowledging the successes of our local industry. Tiki is a phenomenal performer, musician and producer and has strong lineage with our city, having started his music career here back in the early 90’s.



What a great way of showcasing Ōtautahi artists from the past, present and future. Along with the legendary Tiki Taane, who else can people see performing at Go Live Festival this year?



Go Live will feature 14 artists across 4 stages. The programme has a really eclectic mix of music, so it’s a great opportunity to explore the different stages and discover some great new artists that you may not have heard or seen before. You can view the full line up on the Christchurch City Council website.



We know there will be some great musical acts playing, but is there anything else interesting happening at the festival?



In addition to the Town Hall show, there will also be music industry masterclasses at Sole Music Academy. These informative seminars will be presented by NZ On Air and cover lots of valuable info and know-how on applying for funding and getting your songs on the radio. Limited tickets are available from Eventbrite.







Go Live Festival is on Saturday 29th July from 7pm at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Tickets on sale now from Ticketek.