Go Live Festival | Discover The Artists

The 2021 Go Live Festival is happening this Saturday 24th July. Featuring local acts, the festival is your chance to experience a selection of the sounds produced in the Ōtautahi music scene.

The festival sees twenty local acts performing in the Christchurch Town Hall across five stages. With genres from across the spectrum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite acts so you can check out expect at this year’s festival.

Pumpkinhead – 10.10pm on the Radio Hauraki Stage

Christchurch’s premier grunge outfit Pumpkinhead came on the scene in the early 90s as a Red Hot Chilli Peppers covers band, building up a large following for their energetic performances. Pumpkinhead reunites for the 2021 Go Live Festival, this will be the band first show back in their hometown in 13 years. With the current uncertainty over the NSW travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, Pumpkinhead singer Brent Milligan will unfortunately not be able to join the band for their upcoming performance. Sam Whitley and Jason Bird will take up the vocal duties, playing all the Pumpkinhead classics.

Find Pumpkinhead here:

Little Fang – 8.20pm on the RDU 98.5FM Stage

Christchurch four-piece, Little Fang are zealots for guitar music that evokes an emotional response through sheer force. Putting on energetic and ridiculously loud live shows, Little Fang has been playing around the South Island of NZ for four years. Little Fang released their first full-length LP in April, recorded at Orange Studios, and detailing a chaotic time in living in Paris, full of stories of personal, social, and romantic discord. They have released two singles from the album: ‘Who You Love’ a multi-part mini alt-rock epic; and ‘Overload’ a driving, fuzz-drenched love song promising to overwhelm sonically and emotionally.

Find Little Fang here:

Reuben Stone – 9.05pm on the Penny Lane Stage

Reuben Stone is a multi-instrumentalist producer from Christchurch. In a live setting he seamlessly moves through a range of genres including blues, roots and dub, all with electronic bluesy semblances. Stone lays down guitar synth, bass, trombone, keys and drum samples on the loop station to form his songs.

Find Reuben Stone here:

Big Sima – 7.30pm on the RDU 98.5FM Stage

The name Big Sima is synonymous with Christchurch hip hop – starting out as a b-boy in the early 2000s, he has since made a name for himself as an MC who cut his teeth on the battlegrounds. With over ten years worth of grind and dedication under his belt, in 2018 Big Sima was granted an opportunity to work with longtime friend and acclaimed producer Tiki Taane. Together they birthed their maiden project ‘Underground King’, which has to date amassed over one million total streams across all platforms, and two entries in the hot Aotearoa/NZ single chart. Standing by his values in speaking out against common issues that continue to plague society, Big Sima addresses both racism and drug addiction through his current work on his debut album “Stereotypes of A Polynesian Misunderstood” which is set for release at the end of 2021.

Find Big Sima Here:

Dillastrate – 9.20pm on the Three Boys Stage

Dillastrate describes their signature sound as neo-soul pop – a product of intense refinement and humanizing machines, combining modern digital sounds with analogue soul to provide the best of both worlds. A heavy hat tip to funk legends Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson mingles with current soul, hip-hop, jazz and electronic sounds that seems to leave audiences open-mouthed and itching for more.

Find Dillastrate here:

Joe Sampson – 10pm on the RDU 98.5FM Stage

Christchurch musician Joe Sampson is best known for playing in garage rock bands; T54 and the Salad Boys. Joe Sampson introduces the latest chapter in his musical trek at Go Live Festival 2021. Sampson teams up with co-founding T54 member Matt Scobie, Victoria Knopp (Imperial April) and Matt Phimmavanh (Best Bets), putting front row and centre his renowned guitar chops, hooky and intelligent songwriting, and left-field atmospherics. Fans of Sampson’s previous work will be in familiar territory, but with a fresh foundation, laid strong by a backing band of some of Ōtautahi’s finest indie musicians.

<a href="https://joesampson.bandcamp.com/album/when-did-things-become-so-so-so">When Did Things Become So So-So? by Joe Sampson</a>

Find Joe Sampson here:

Jed Parsons – 8.00pm in the Acoustic Lounge

A couple of years on from the release of his critically acclaimed debut album ‘Midnight Feast’ and over 1.5 million streams down the track, indie-pop sensation Jed Parsons has settled into the dizzying heights of people saying “oh yeah, I think I’ve heard him before”. Selling out shows on countless tours and releasing popular indie-pop singles Playstation & Porn, She’s The One, Sad Together & Feeling Sad from his recently released sophomore album, ‘Brunch’. His music balances eccentricity and energy with intimacy and musical sensitivity, maintaining a focus on catchy hooks and lyrical prowess.

Find Jed Parsons here:

Marsha – 9.10pm on the RDU 98.5FM Stage

Marsha are a four-piece post-punk outfit born out of the Ōtautahi university scene in the early stretches of 2018. Inspired by bands such as The Pixies, The Smiths, and Interpol, their sound melts into something fresh yet familiar. They are quickly becoming a well-known name in the NZ music scene having played shows nationwide wide. In 2020, they released their debut EP, Wideo, as well as single, Breville, which has seen success in alt-radio charts both locally and domestically. In 2021, they continue their success with further releases and are pushing on to exciting things.

Find Marsha here:

Take a look at the full lineup below.