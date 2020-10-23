Head Full of Snakes | ZORZA Artist Feature

Written by on 24 October 2020

Head Full of Snakes is a transcendental rock-and-roll band that features a revolving line-up of local Ōtautahi musicians better known for other things. Pulled together very occasionally by ‘Shakin’ Luke Wood. Head Full of Snakes has been made up of paranoid stragglers from bands such as The Hex Waves, The Opawa 45s, Psychic Maps, and T54.

Full Zorza Line Up

For one night only, ZORZA brings St Asaph Street to life! The city’s newest multi-venue festival combines grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi for an unforgettable night. Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring genres and finding something new.

Get your tickets here

