Hiatus Kaiyote featuring Arthur Verocai | Get Sun Pocket Size Radio Edit

Melbourne based Hiatus Kaiyote return with their new single ‘Get Sun’, featuring Brazilian Tropicália and Bossa Nova pioneer Arthur Verocai.

‘Get Sun (Pocket Size Radio Edit’ was the first of three single releases from Hiatus Kaiyote‘s long-awaited 2021 album, ‘Mood Variant‘. Their preceding albums were met with stellar reviews complimenting their fusion of psychedelia, soul and hip hop. This capability of range led to the evolved maturity of their latest LP.

‘Get Sun’ is a summer tune that effortlessly fits the mood all year round, sure to please the niche community ‘HK’ have cultivated with their ever-present hopeful sound. The poetic lyrics of overcoming adversity in life and what applies to the listener are sung over a rhythm section akin to Erykah Badu’s 1997 album ‘Baduizm’ coated with a beautiful ‘Caetano Veloso’-Esque string section. The familiar inspirations construct this lush warm sound that undoubtedly makes it a ‘Hiatus Kaiyote‘ song.

Following the release of the band’s sophomore album, lead singer Nai Palm began battling breast cancer, which initially changed the course of the album and her general outlook on life; “My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.” This optimism finds its way into the song with lyrics such as, “A way to get sun when your heart’s not open.”

Hiatus Kaiyote are truly a standout in the music scene, collaborating with musicians that got the ball rolling for modern soul, hip hop and jazz such as Q Tip, Robert Glasper and now Arthur Verocai; fusing styles and influences to pave their own path.

‘Get Sun’ is a compelling track that sets the bar for R&B, soul and hip hop in 2021. Hopefully, this isn’t the last we hear from the fantastic quartet.

Get Sun featuring Arthur Verocai – Pocket Size Radio Edit

