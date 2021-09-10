HUMMUCIDE | Dang

HUMMUCIDE release the jazz-soaked single ‘Dang’.

Taken from their recent album ‘Decypher’, the track features an upbeat array of funk-driven saxophone, driving bass and dancing keys. ‘Dang’ is an ode to Jazz and plays out like a love letter to the genre. Full of soul and energy, ‘Dang’ takes you on a journey throughout its five minutes run time. HUMMUCIDE do an exemplary job of building tension throughout the song as they guide the listener through a world of smokey instrumentation.

Based in Wellington, HUMMUCIDE has begun to build a buzz with their soulful and groovy performances. Their recent EP ‘Decypher’ follows from their previous project ‘HUMMUCIDE EP’ nicely and showcases the growth the band has made with the production quality.

‘Dang’ is an exemplary offering from HUMMUCIDE and their recent EP is definitely worth checking out.

Take a listen below.

<a href="https://hummucide.bandcamp.com/album/decypher">DECYPHER by HUMMUCIDE</a>

