Junus Orca & Kamandi | I Did It All

Junus Orca and Kamandi team up on the industrial new single ‘I Did It All’.

‘I Did It All’ is a collaboration between one of the leading lights of New Zealand’s contemporary electronic music scene, Kamandi, and experimentalist and sonic innovator Junus Orca.

‘I Did It All’ features an eerie desolate soundscape. Throughout ‘I Did It All’ both artists distinct personalities shine through. The track combines Junus Orca’s spectral drones and pulsating kicks with Kamandi’s signature driving bass and delicate percussion to create a track packed full of energy.

‘I Did It All’ takes the listener on a sonic journey and immerses them in the hauntingly captivating world of Junus Orca and Kamandi. The track is another fantastic addition to both artists catalogues and is a shining example of the depth of talent Ōtautahi has to offer.

You can check out ‘I Did It All’ below.

