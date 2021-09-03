Kamandi | Sinking But Upwards

Kamandi has released the haunting new single ‘Sinking But Upwards’.

The first single from their forthcoming EP, ‘Sinking But Upwards’ is another beautiful slice of electronica from the Ōtautahi based artist.

The soundscape of ‘Sinking But Upwards’ is spectacular. Filled with granular synths and striking drums, the energy on the track evokes a sense of wonder and nostalgia. With analogue energy, Kamandi creates a range of sounds that envelop a warm feeling of emotion.

Alongside the release of the single is a self-directed video delicately juxtaposing the Cantebury urban and natural landscape. Alongside creative animation, the video showcases some of the picturesque local scenery located in our backyard. The video adds to the immersion the song creates, taking the viewer on a journey through Kamandi’s wonderful sonic world.

You can listen to ‘Sinking But Upwards’ below.

And watch the music video.

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.