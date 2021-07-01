Local Elements | In The Know

Ōtautahi hip-hop artist Local Elements has released the introspective new track ‘In The Know’.

Enlisting fellow 03 native Mic Funk, from The Settlers, for scratching duties ‘In The Know’ is a funky slice of soulful hip-hop. ‘In The Know’ sees Local Elements sharing a series of contemplative bars over a hard-hitting hip-hop beat. Mic Funk’s additional scratching adds a nostalgic feel to the track reminiscent of a classic ’90s soundtrack.

Making noise in the scene with a series of shows Local Elements has begun to earn a reputation as one of Christchurch’s most proficient wordsmiths. With a series of singles already released, the Ōtautahi artist is one to keep an eye on.

Check out ‘In The Know’ below.

