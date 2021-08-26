Marlin’s Dreaming | Lumia

Ōtepoti four-piece ‘Marlin’s Dreaming’ has returned with a bittersweet new single ‘Lumia’; their first release since the bands 2020 sophomore LP ‘Quotidian’. The consistent emanation of a sun-soaked South Island has been exchanged for a stripped-back, poignant piece of songwriting.

‘Lumia’ is an immense step forward for the band in a mature direction that reinforces their ability to adapt to the times. Their past sound on songs such as ‘Danish Girl’ induces optimism for the following hours of your day contrasted with Lumia’s evocative, melancholy nature.

The intimate song features an uninterrupted, bright guitar riff paired with a simple bassline and beautiful vocals, feeling as though you’re seated in a sunroom with the band, subjected to take in the personal poetry of the lyrics. The lack of drums perfects the sound, depositing a heartfelt acoustic composition into their otherwise carefree discography. The romantically sorrow words, sung through double-tracked vocals on emphasised sections highlight the influence pulled from songs such as ‘Tomorrow Tomorrow’ by Elliot Smith and ‘Cow’ by Alex G.

‘Lumia’ is a perfect example of when bands decide to completely switch lanes and hit the nail right on the head, changing the dynamic of their live shows and fans perceptions of their craft, by making exactly what they want to make. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last we hear from the local legends.

Check out Lumia by Marlin’s Dreaming here.

