Marlon Williams announces NZ Tour & New Single

Local legend, Marlon Williams has announced that he is due to embark on a 15 date nationwide tour this summer. The announcement comes with the release of brand new single ‘I Wonder Why’ in collaboration with Canadian duo Kacy & Clayton. Check out the track and music video that was filmed during it’s recording in Saskatoon, Canada.

The track is the lead single off the debut collaboration by Marlon Williams and Kacy & Clayton, ‘Plastic Bouquet’ which is set for release on Friday 11th December.

“We wanted to see if we could meld hemispheres, I’m bringing this Pacific style of country music with the harmonies and choral elements. Kacy & Clayton have a super identifiable sound. They embody everything I love about North American folk. There is a rural weariness where they’re telling tales that have been told a million times in their own way. I feel the strength in it.” Marlon Williams

I’m sure the state of the world at large has a big part to do with it, but I’ve never felt more connected to this place nor more of a desire to explore its nooks and crannies. I want to scrounge my coins together for a hotdog from the Waihola Fish and Chip shop. I want to wind the window down driving over the Rimutakas because I’ve forgotten, once more, what happens when I try to read a book on that stretch of road Marlon Willams

Tickets for Marlon Williams first nationwide tour in over 6 years go on sale Friday 30th October! All shows are all ages. Marlon will be playing the James Hay Theatre on Saturday 27th February.