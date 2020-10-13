Marsha | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Marsha with their track ‘Breville’

The song Breville was written by Marsha’s lead vocalist, Sam Williams whilst he was still a fresh young high school student almost 5 years ago.

Most of the inspiration for the song was picked up from bands such as The Pixies, Preoccupations, and The Smiths. Contrary to popular belief, no inspiration was drawn from the Australian kitchenware giants, Breville.

It was the first original that we as a band could call ours. For that reason, it deserves a lot of credit for getting us to some cool places such as the UCSA’s Tea Party, darkroom, Wunderbar, and Arcadia to name a few.

The song was recorded over a number of dusty Sunday mornings in a room managed by the University of Canterbury’s music club, TuneSoc. All of the hard work was done by fantastic producer and friend of the band, Ben Sinclair of Nothing Special Records. Marsha connected with him through mutual friends after the release of their live track/demo EP, Wideo. This included a live version of Breville that was recorded in 2018 live to air performance on RDU 98.5FM.

Ben essentially kicked our asses into gear and got us moving as a band again.

On top of mixing and recording Breville (and one or two other future singles), Ben was able to facilitate some incredibly high calibre artwork and mastering courtesy of Joshua French and Brian Feary respectively.

Marsha will be performing at ZORZA this Canterbury Anniversary weekend! The city’s newest multi-venue festival combines grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi for an unforgettable night. Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring genres and finding something new.