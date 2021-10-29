Michael Llewellyn | Oh My Darling

Michael Llewellyn shines on his debut album ‘Oh My Darling’.

A heartbreak album at its core, ‘Oh My Darling’ is home to many outstanding moments from Llewellyn. Laying his soul bare, Llewellyn is vulnerable and introspective as he shares a series of touching stories.

Based in ​​Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Michael Llewellyn is a raspy & poetic songwriter. Llewellyn has a nostalgic sound as he explains, “I was influenced a lot by Leonard Cohen and the Velvet Underground.”

‘Time it ain’t easy’ is a stand out on the album. The track is minimalist and raw and sees Llewellyn croon over a stripped-back instrumental. This is juxtaposed by the more upbeat road trip anthem ‘Whangamatā’. Across ‘Oh My Darling’ Llewellyn encapsulates ideas of heartache, tenderness and grit. Throughout the album, we are guided throughout Llewellyn’s incredibly personal world. The lo-fi aesthetic of some of the songs is endearing and adds a touching sense of warmth. Songs like ‘Lover’ and ‘Another Guy’ are great examples of this and are home to breathtaking songwriting moments.

Michael Llewellyn’s larger than life personality shines through on this album. On ‘Oh My Darling’ he is relatable, earnest and honest. Llewellyn explains that the bulk of the album was penned following a tumultuous breakup and a debilitating neck injury.

The production on the album lays the perfect platform for Llewellyn vocals. The combination is deeply enthralling and leads to a project that is captivating from start to finish.

‘Oh My Darling’ is a magnificent offering from Michael Llewellyn and well-deserving of a listen.

You can check out ‘Oh My Darling’ below.

