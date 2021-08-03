Michael Llewellyn | Whangamatā

Michael Llewellyn emerges with the new single ‘Whangamatā’.

Based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Michael Llewellyn is a ‘Rhaspy and Poetic’ songwriter. ‘Whangamatā’ is an intimate and heartwarming song, Llewellyn’s husky vocals invoke a sense of nostalgia as he shares a relatable story of love.

Taken from his upcoming 10-track album ‘Oh My Darling’, ‘Whangamatā’ is a refreshing sunshine soaked anthem. Full of smoky guitar lines, ‘Whangamatā’ is an enchanting song with Llewellyn’s larger than life personality shining through.

Michael Llewellyns upcoming album ‘Oh My Darling’ is set for release in October this year. Encapsulating ideas of heartache and tenderness the album portrays the turbulent time Llewellyn spent in Taranaki following a tumultuous breakup and a debilitating neck injury. During this isolated time, Llewellyn found solace in the healing qualities of our western coastline leading to the creation of the album as he explains, “I probably stitched about sixteen songs that month.”

Following the release of the album, Michael Llewellyn plans to embark on a tour across the North and South Island in Spring 2021.

Accompanying the single is a psychedelic music video taking you on a scenic road trip to one of Aotearoa’s many charming small towns.

You can check out ‘Whangamatā’ below.

