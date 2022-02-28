MUSOC presents: ‘At the Heart of Us’

MUSOC is proud to announce their latest show ‘At the Heart of Us’ a musical celebration of belonging. Belonging is at the very core of the human experience. Our communities provide us with hope and love, give us strength in times of need and help us grow into the people we hope to be.

Through songs submitted by our very own MUSOC community, we will explore the human need to belong and celebrate the ways in which our communities allow us to thrive. These songs come from a wide range of musical theatre shows, including Hamilton, Hadestown, The Greatest Showman, Anything Goes and even a completely unique improvised number every night!

Direction: Hana Pearce

Choreography: Juliet McLachlan

Musical Direction: Gabriel Baird

Technical Direction: Liam Oldershaw

Production Management: Ben Greenway

For more information or group bookings, please contact Ben Greenway at production_manager@musoc.org.nz

As required under the Covid Protection Framework (Traffic light system), to enter the venue attendees over the age of 12 will be required to present their My Vaccine Pass.Additionally following the most recent red restriction audiences have been reduced to 100 and face coverings will be required by audiences. Table service of drinks and nibbles from the foundry will be available to order from the comfort of your seats for evening performances.These will measures will enable us to maximise our capacity and operate as safely as possible.

Buy tickets NOW: https://bit.ly/3ymvmqm