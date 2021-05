Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

Beacon Bloom – Nothing Here But You

bomb dylan – THE BEET

DJ Breakr – Submerge

GETSET – Dancing

Headland – Grunter

JOY X Libeau – Sweet Company

Keanu Raves – THE BURWOOD BOUNCE

Manifest Kitsune – Red Flag

Maverix – Aurora

MudBelly – Baby You No Good

Paige Julia – Digit

Shankara NZ – Dunes

TOYOTA – TOE2TOWBAR

Ultraviolet_044 – Tidal Pressure

Check out the full list here