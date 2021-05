Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

Alex TZ – Move Wit This

Bxktta – The Krommcutter Awaits

Flex Webster – Lost One

flux the cynic – One Night

Kiki Pounamu ft. Pūoro Jerome & Atawhai – Ngā Tai Tawhito

Pickle Darling – Achieve Lift!

Rashtop – Long Day Long Night

Salmonella Dub – Soul Love Trippa [Radio Mix]

The Butlers – Two Brothers

The Fuzzy Robes – Kyrie Eleison

Willy Mav & Elipsa – Without You (Absolute Garbage Remix)

Check out the full list here