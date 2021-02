Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

Violet French – Pop Pop Pop

TOYOTA – Machine Mentality

Patella – Move Along

Monika – Big Mouth AKA The Next Level

Idvor’s Most Infamous – Shoulder Of The Giants

Headland – Stand Firm

