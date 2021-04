Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

Azifm – Nevermind (Original Mix)

Monika & Akuratyde – Moment feat. Laura Hunter

Check out the full list here