THE ŌMAP RDU 98.5FM NFT COLLECTION – DROP 7 & 8

SALTBOX Studios alongside RDU 98.5FM and Tyanhaus, with the support of the Christchurch City Council, is subsidising access for Ōtautahi musicians to create and promote new work. The program subsidises and allows access for 20 artists or bands to produce unreleased pieces of music.

With the program in full swing, we are excited to announce the release of our second round of the ŌMAP NFT Collection on the Non-fungible token marketplace, OpenSea, with music from our August and September recipients.

A relatively new concept in the Web3 space, these music NFTs will be able to provide extra support for artists, where their tracks will be able to be sold and allow for artist funding directly from fans or collectors. As an alternative route to the current trend of digital streaming platforms, we are offering the artists some extra value in the music industry. Because at SALTBOX Studios and RDU 98.5FM, we believe if you have a passion and gift for music, you should be able to pursue it as a career!

“The team at RDU are an adventurous and passionate bunch. We walk the earth viewing life through emergent lenses. So the notion of a secondary or third market for Musicians to realise value from their creative work, was worth exploring. Safe to say, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. So RDU is not afraid to get our feet wet in order to support NZ musicians. Heard it here first.” – James Meharry, RDU Station Director

The Ōtautahi Music Access Program RDU 98.5FM NFT Collection was created in partnership with Tyanhaus. An organisation created with the aim of showcasing and supporting Christchurch’s music and art scene both physically and digitally.

Get to know our next four artists and their songs:

Mad Frank – Break Into My World

Mad Frank, a prolific singer/songwriter/producer from Otautahi/Christchurch, is an artist with a passion for creating songs with catchy hooks and experimenting with sound design, just for the fun of it!



Drawing inspiration from influential musicians such as Kate Bush, Stereolab, and Cocteau Twins, Mad Frank has developed a unique sound that blends alternative, pop, and ethereal elements. Their distinctive vocal style adds an extra layer of recognition to their music, making it instantly recognizable.



this dog – Bug Eyed

Describing themselves as “an Alt-rock band, stranded in New Zealand because we were born here and don’t know how to swim”. This Dog truly are the same on and off the stage.

A rare combination of characteristics; the niche humour of a long-standing friend group of 30 years and the brooding personalities of 16 year olds. It makes for music that hilarious, clever, and unforgettable.

Yayné – Start Over

Yayné is a captivating Singer/Songwriter from Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

Since a young age Yayné’s passion for music has been evident, and is no stranger to weaving a tapestries of vibrant melodies that ignite the heart and move the soul. She commands the stage with an enchanting balance of power and tenderness that charms audiences instantly.

She has traveled the globe, and collaborated with esteemed artists from various corners of Aotearoa/New Zealand and beyond, sharing the love of music wherever she goes.

Whether serenading you with eloquent melodies, embracing you with R&B rhythms, or whisking you away with mesmersing ballads, Yayné’s voice will leave you spellbound and yearning for more.

Lust Trigger – Teeth

Lust Trigger’s music is a result of pure chaos and alchemy. The boundaries of genres are shattered and reassemble something completely strange. Their performances are a spectacle. Noise. Rock. Hell. Techno.